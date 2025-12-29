Congress suffers setback in Solapur as declared candidate Firdos Patel joins AIMIM

PUNE: The Congress suffered a setback ahead of the Solapur Municipal Corporation elections after former corporator Firdos Patel, who was announced as the Congress candidate from Ward 16, joined All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday in the presence of the party’s state working president Farukh Shabdi and other leaders. Supporters of Congress holding a huge flag attend an election campaign rally in Mumbai (Reuters Photo)

Patel, a close aide of Solapur MP Praniti Shinde and a sitting councillor elected on a Congress ticket in 2017, figured in the Congress’s first list of 20 candidates for the civic polls.

Explaining her move, Patel said she faced “disrespectful treatment” during the candidate selection interviews, prompting her decision to quit Congress and join AIMIM. Her induction is expected to bolster AIMIM’s presence in Solapur as preparations for the civic elections gather pace.

The Congress, which was among the first parties to announce its candidates, now faces fresh challenges as electoral competition intensifies. Patel’s exit is likely to affect local political equations, particularly in closely contested wards.

BJP sidelined as Shiv Sena–NCP strike poll pact

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement, agreeing to contest 50% of the seats each.

Sources said Shiv Sena leader Siddharam Mhetre and NCP leader Dattatraya Bharne held a series of discussions and settled on a 50–50 formula, translating to 51 seats each. The alliance was announced on Sunday in Solapur.

The understanding has effectively pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the sidelines in the civic polls, causing unease within the party. Sources said the ward-wise allocation was finalised without the BJP playing a central role, highlighting growing friction within the ruling alliance at the local level.