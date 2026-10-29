Court cancels arrest warrants against Shetty, Khot in 2015 vandalism case

PUNE: A sessions court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants issued against former MP Raju Shetti and MLA Sadabhau Khot in connection with a 2015 vandalism case at Sakhar Sankul in Shivajinagar after the two leaders appeared before it.

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Sessions judge Aniruddha Gandhi passed the order after Shetty, Khot and several other accused appeared for the hearing. The court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each on Khot and Sheeti and exempted them from personal appearance at subsequent hearings until the stage of framing of charges, subject to further directions from the court.

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The case stems from an agitation organised by the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in 2015 over demands concerning sugarcane farmers’ dues and the implementation of the fair and remunerative price (FRP). The protest was held at the complex, which houses the state sugar commissionerate.

According to the complaint, the agitation turned violent after protesters were unable to meet the sugar commissioner. Some demonstrators allegedly entered the building and damaged property, including flowerpots, glass panes, windows and furniture. A vehicle parked on the ground floor was also allegedly set on fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivajinagar police registered a case against around 150 people, including Shetti and Khot, in connection with the alleged vandalism and damage to property. Around 90 of the accused appeared before the court on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivajinagar police registered a case against around 150 people, including Shetti and Khot, in connection with the alleged vandalism and damage to property. Around 90 of the accused appeared before the court on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing, advocate Yogesh Pande, who represented Shetti, Khot and the other protestors, informed the court that a state cabinet committee had approved a proposal in 2018 to withdraw cases related to agitations over sugarcane prices. He submitted that a government communication concerning the proposal had been placed before the court, but the present case had not yet been withdrawn.

The proceedings continued despite the approval, with the accused required to appear before the court. The latest hearing followed the issuance of arrest warrants nearly two months ago against Shetty, Khot and other accused for failing to remain present during earlier hearings. The court had directed Shivajinagar police to arrest the two leaders and produce them before it. With their appearance on Wednesday, the court cancelled the warrants against Shetty and Khot. The case against the accused remains pending.

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