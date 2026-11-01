Court sentences man to 20 years for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special court in Pimpri has sentenced a 31-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Chikhali in 2021, resulting in her pregnancy. The court also fined the accused, Kunal Pandurang Wavale, ₹25,000.

A sonography examination revealed that she was approximately five months pregnant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional Sessions Judge Kavita D Shirbhate delivered the judgment on October 14, 2026, holding that the prosecution had proved the charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court relied on the victim’s testimony, her mother’s evidence, medical findings and a DNA report establishing Wavale as the biological father of the child.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the prosecution, Wavale sexually assaulted the girl on three occasions between July and November 2021, when her parents were away. The victim, then a Class IX student, did not initially disclose the incidents to her parents out of fear.

In December 2021, her mother took her to a doctor after her menstrual periods stopped. A sonography examination revealed that she was approximately five months pregnant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chikhali police registered an FIR on December 15, 2021, and arrested Wavale the next day. Biological samples collected from the accused and the victim were sent for forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chikhali police registered an FIR on December 15, 2021, and arrested Wavale the next day. Biological samples collected from the accused and the victim were sent for forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The court noted that the victim’s birth certificate established she was a minor when the offences occurred. It also observed that the DNA report, which the defence did not challenge, established Wavale’s paternity.

During sentencing arguments, the defence sought the minimum punishment, claiming Wavale had been falsely implicated.

The court sentenced Wavale to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 5(L) and 5(J)(ii), punishable under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. It also imposed one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 for sexual harassment under Section 11, punishable under Section 12. Both sentences will run concurrently.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wavale has been in custody since December 16, 2021. The court granted him set-off for the period already spent in jail.