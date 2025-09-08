Deputy director suspended for irregularities in land records

Pune: Suryakant More, former district superintendent of land records and now deputy director (integration), was suspended on Saturday by order of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Representative image (HT)

The action follows the findings of a committee jointly appointed by the settlement commissioner and the director of land records, which concluded that More had committed serious irregularities during his tenure as district superintendent.

According to the suspension order, the settlement commissioner had constituted an inquiry committee on March 13, 2025, to examine allegations of misconduct. Hindustan Times has reviewed the copy of the order.

“The committee’s report confirmed More’s involvement in major irregularities, prompting the government to invoke Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. He has not only been suspended but will also face a formal departmental inquiry,” said an officer from the land record department.

Vijay Kumbhar, RTI activist, stated in a social media post that More’s suspension followed “serious charges of irregularities” and that an official inquiry had confirmed these allegations. The suspension, enforced immediately, is linked to a scam estimated to run into hundreds of crores.

Farmers and citizens from Maval, Mulshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Khed are said to have faced severe difficulties during More’s tenure. Complaints to the government allege that More amassed over ₹500 crore through such practices, ignoring repeated farmer grievances with political backing.

Deepak Chavan, an Advocate and RTI activist who is the complainant, said More neglected administrative work in the Pune division, leaving many land consolidation cases pending. Even after receiving a one-year extension, he continued to ignore official duties and made unauthorized changes in Version 1 land measurement cases, resulting in government losses of several crores.

Chavan further alleged that during his five-year term, More never inspected records in key areas such as Junnar, Haveli, Maval, Mulshi city surveys 1 and 2, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Instead, he is accused of deliberately favoring wealthy and influential individuals in land measurement appeals while ruling against poor citizens and farmers.

Chavan has demanded recovery of losses directly from More, a thorough probe into all cases he handled in the past five years, his immediate dismissal from service, and criminal charges against him.