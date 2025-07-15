Doctors urged to embrace AI at Pune summit

Pune: The future belongs to those doctors who adapt and embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Dr Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and founder of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. He was speaking at the Med Harmony summit held in the city on July 13. Dilation and curettage -- D&C -- is routinely used by doctors after miscarriage or pregnancy termination, but researchers found it upped the risk of very premature births by nearly 70%. (Shutterstock)

One of the key themes of the conclave was the transformational potential of AI in healthcare. Dr Reddy outlined how AI is reshaping the medical field — from reducing drug discovery timelines to improving diagnostics and managing critical care workflows.

“Doctors must adapt and upskill to remain effective and relevant in this rapidly evolving ecosystem,” he said.

The Med Harmony, described as a “confluence of healthcare leaders,” was attended by more than 500 doctors from more than 50 medical specialties.

Dr Aditi Karad, executive director of VishwaRaj Hospital, said, “With India’s healthcare market rapidly expanding and technologies like telemedicine and AI reshaping care, the initiative arrives at a critical time to inspire dialogue across clinical, technological, and administrative domains.”

Jehangir HC Jehangir, chairman of Jehangir Hospital and trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, called for a renewed patient-first focus: “Empathy, consistent care, and trust in our medical professionals are the bedrock of true healing. Let’s believe in our doctors before seeking unverified alternatives.”