Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
Pune: The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional.
The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May.
Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers.
“In case there are complaints from parents regarding the functioning of unauthorised schools, the education officers from that area will be held responsible and face action,” said Ukirde.
Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
“There are parents whose children are still enrolled at these schools. Despite several intimations, the education department has not taken any action against them. The education department should have a list of unauthorised schools across Maharashtra before the start of the academic year,” said Deshpande.
According to the department, schools affiliated to the state board and other boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) need to obtain no-objection certificate (NoC) from the state government before starting classes.
The schools had earlier faced action under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.
Education department officials noted that some of the schools in Pune district have forwarded their proposal to the state government for approval, some are pending and some have closed down, but institute owners are misguiding parents to take admissions.
“We had published a list of illegal schools running in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas,” said Ukirde.
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed Bangar's loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday. With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15.
Two among 8 missing as SUV falls in Ganga
Two persons are still missing after an SUV with eight people on board fell into the Ganga river at Patna's Jethuli ghat Sunday evening, police said, adding that six people managed to swim to safety. Police said that after nearly 20 hours, a team of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, managed to pull out the SUV from the river on Monday.
‘Out of respect…’: Team Shinde's disqualification list skips Aaditya Thackeray
Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, said on Monday notices were issues for disqualifying all Sena legislators who defied the whip during the trust vote. He, however, added that the name of Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, was not added in the list out of respect for Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
