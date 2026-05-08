Pune: The Khadak police on May 3 registered a case against 13 people, including educationist Abeda Inamdar, in connection with the alleged forcible removal of educational materials from the Golden Jubilee Education Trust premises at Bhawani Peth that same day. The incident allegedly led to the death of an elderly trustee member, Shahid Inamdar, who reportedly suffered a heart attack following a physical altercation. Educationist, sons booked in Golden Jubilee Education trustee assault case

Abeda Inamdar is currently the president of the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education MCE Society, which runs the Azam campus of the P, A. Inamdar university in the Cantonment area.

According to the complaint filed on May 3 at the Khadak police station by the son of the deceased, Mustafa Inamdar, the accused entered the trust premises and removed educational equipment, including laptops, computers and projectors, collectively valued at around ₹12 lakh. The complainant further alleged that materials were forcibly taken from the building amid an ongoing dispute over the trust’s property and administration. The FIR was registered around 8 pm that same day.

Police said the deceased trustee, who was the younger brother of noted educationist P. A. Inamdar, rushed to the institution after learning about the incident. Family members alleged that during the confrontation, the accused pushed and punched him in the chest. Soon after the altercation, he collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead due to a severe heart attack.

The FIR names Abeda Inamdar along with her sons - Parvez Inamdar, Iftikhar Inamdar and Tanveer Inamdar - among the accused. Several others, including private security personnel present at the scene, have also been booked. The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 333, 189( 1) , 189 ( 2) , 190, 303 (2), 131, 74, 351 ( 3) and 352, related to assault, theft, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and outraging modesty.

Police officers visited the scene following the incident and began investigating the allegations and circumstances surrounding the death. A senior officer from the Khadak police station said, “Further investigation is underway and we are recording witness statements.”