Encroachments returned to Manikbaug food street on Sinhagad Road within two to three hours of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) anti-encroachment drive conducted on Saturday morning, raising questions about the civic action’s effectiveness.

These areas were meant for parking, which the civic administration hopes will reduce roadside parking and ease traffic congestion. (HT) more less

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The PMC team had removed sheds and other encroachments from the open spaces in front of shops. These areas were meant for parking, which the civic administration hopes will reduce roadside parking and ease traffic congestion. However, vendors and eateries reportedly resumed business soon after the team left.

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Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had earlier said the objective of clearing front and side margins is to make these spaces available for parking and improve traffic movement.

At a review meeting on Saturday, Ram asked officials to coordinate their efforts to keep roads, footpaths and public spaces free of encroachments and ensure civic infrastructure remains accessible to residents.

The Sinhagad Road ward office also carried out action in Manikbaug, Vadgaon and Dhayari Phata. The civic action also covered seven administrative ward areas. The Aundh-Baner ward office removed unauthorised commercial establishments, weekly market structures and business materials.

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{{^usCountry}} “In Kondhwa-Undri, teams removed illegal shops and sheds and cleared front-margin encroachments in Salunkhe Vihar. Unauthorised sheds were also removed in the Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon area,” said Somnath Bankar, head of PMC’s anti-encroachment department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In Kondhwa-Undri, teams removed illegal shops and sheds and cleared front-margin encroachments in Salunkhe Vihar. Unauthorised sheds were also removed in the Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon area,” said Somnath Bankar, head of PMC’s anti-encroachment department. {{/usCountry}}

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Joint drives were conducted in Ahmednagar Road-Wagholi, Yerawada-Wadgaonsheri and Bibwewadi with the building development department. In Hadapsar-Mundhwa, the PMC removed 61 unauthorised shops.