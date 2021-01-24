IND USA
Experts to preserve and maintain heritage Pune railway station building

In a bid to preserve and maintain the heritage site of the Pune railway station building, the Pune railway division is now going to appoint a private agency to maintain the heritage site
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST

In a bid to preserve and maintain the heritage site of the Pune railway station building, the Pune railway division is now going to appoint a private agency to maintain the heritage site. It will be the first time when a private expert agency will be appointed for the cleaning and maintenance work of the heritage building by the Pune railway division.

“We are trying to consult an expert agency for the maintenance of the main building of the Pune railway station, as it is our important and heritage building. The cleaning and maintenance of the building needs to be done properly, if it would have been normal then our staff would only have done it, but it is a British era building built in stone and needs to be conserved and maintained properly. So, we are now looking for agencies who are working in this field of maintenance of heritage sites and soon they will be hired for the work,” said Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma.

According to Sharma, the main purpose of hiring the agency is for outside cleaning and maintenance of the building.

“The offices and rooms on the inside are cleaned and maintained on a daily basis. As it is a heritage site, it needs to be preserved well in that way and should shine when passengers come to the railway station building. We cannot do any changes to the building as it comes under the national heritage sites, but yes we can certainly maintain it in the right manner with the help of expertise.” added Sharma.

Pune railway station main building is one of the oldest structures in the city which was inaugurated on July 27, 1925. It is a one storeyed building with the main entrance porch in the middle of it. One platform lies within this heritage building and other six platforms are newly built. A total of 200 train operations are carried out from the Pune railway station (prior to the Covid-19 pandemic) and around 2, 00,000 passengers travel daily.

Mandar Lawate, city-based historian said, “In 1858, a small building of Pune railway station was built and a single line of railway was running which was started initially from Pune. Later on during 1925, the existing building of the Pune railway station was built and at that time railway track lines were expanded to two, earlier during the era of steam engines, only trains from Bombay to Pune were running. Later, when Pune railway station became a junction, railway lines were increased towards south Maharashtra. Since railway lines increased, platforms increased, electrification of trains was done and the Foot over Bridge (FOB) was built for crossing platforms.”

BOX

A brief history

The train operations at the Pune railway station began way back in 1858. Initially, only one train was running from Khandala to Pune. Later on, when the railway lines were expanded, train operations started to Solapur and Miraj in 1886. The existing building of the Pune railway station which is a ‘national heritage structure’ was built on July 27, 1925.

