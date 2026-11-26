Five Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) teachers have been suspended after medical assessments found their disability levels to be between 0% and 10%, lower than the 18% to 60% recorded in their disability certificates. The findings have raised concerns over the alleged misuse of disability certificates to secure preferential transfers and other government benefits.

Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Gajanan Patil confirmed the action on Wednesday, saying all five teachers had been suspended after their disability levels were found to be below the prescribed 40% benchmark. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Gajanan Patil confirmed the action on Wednesday, saying all five teachers had been suspended after their disability levels were found to be below the prescribed 40% benchmark.

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The five include Komal Jalindar Shirsat from Tandali in Shirur taluka, whose disability assessment fell from 52% to zero; Aruna Vijaykumar Tambe from Mutkawadi in Khed taluka, whose assessment dropped from 42% to 1%; and Madhukar Mahadev Dongre from Darsturwadi in Ambegaon taluka, whose disability percentage declined from 60% to 10%.

The other two are Subhash Sampatrao Indore from Shingwe in Ambegaon taluka, whose disability percentage fell from 18% to 8%, and Wajida Badshaha Shaikh from Wadkinala in Haveli taluka, whose earlier assessment of 45% was found to be zero.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the medical re-examination of disability certificates submitted by Zilla Parishad teachers, five teachers were found to have disability levels ranging from 0% to 10%, against the higher percentages mentioned in their earlier certificates,” Patil told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the medical re-examination of disability certificates submitted by Zilla Parishad teachers, five teachers were found to have disability levels ranging from 0% to 10%, against the higher percentages mentioned in their earlier certificates,” Patil told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, a person must have at least 40% of a specified disability to qualify as a person with benchmark disability and access the associated statutory benefits.

The suspensions are part of a wider verification exercise initiated following complaints that some teachers had submitted questionable disability certificates to secure transfers under the differently-abled category.

As many as 409 teachers submitted disability certificates during the ZP teacher transfer process in Pune district. In the first phase, 176 certificates were examined, of which 46 were found to be fake.

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