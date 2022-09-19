Favourable conditions for withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India: IMD Pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday noted that due to the formation of anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from September 23. The weather department noted that from September 21, conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon 2022 from parts of Northwest India.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the monsoon withdrawal is likely from northwest parts of India.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 20. The monsoon trough lies near its normal position and its eastern ends are likely to shift southwards gradually from September 19. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhoods in lower tropospheric levels,” said Kashyapi.

He added that withdrawals are likely from northwest parts of India in the next few days.

“The conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon 2022 from parts of Northwest India. There are multiple conditions such as no rainfall in the region after which the department declares the withdrawal has commenced. IMD is now monitoring the situation,” said Kashyapi.

The normal date of monsoon withdrawal from northwest India is of September 17. For Maharashtra, the normal date is October 5.