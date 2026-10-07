FDA finds cockroaches, unhygienic conditions at SPPU girls’ hostel mess

PUNE: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday found cockroaches and unhygienic conditions at the girls’ hostel mess of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) during an inspection following repeated complaints of insects and foreign objects in food served to students.

FDA on Tuesday found cockroaches and unhygienic conditions at SPPU girls’ hostel mess during an inspection following repeated complaints of insects and foreign objects in food served to students. (HT)

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The inspection was conducted by a team led by food safety officer Ajinkya Umap after at least five such incidents were reported in the past 15 days. The complaints included an insect found in food in mid-September, plastic in a vegetable dish on September 29-30, insects in poha on October 2 and 3, and a metal wire in a vegetable dish on October 4-5.

“We visited the SPPU girls’ hostel mess following a complaint and found cockroaches and unhygienic conditions during the inspection. We have prepared the inspection report and submitted it to our senior officers. Further action will be taken accordingly,” Umap said.

Students and representatives of student organisations said they had repeatedly raised the issue with the university administration and sought action against the mess and canteen operator. The recurrence of such incidents prompted them to approach the FDA.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have been raising the issue with the university for the past several days, but no action was taken against the mess and canteen operator. That is why we approached the FDA. The officers found several irregularities during the inspection. We now hope the FDA will take action and ensure that students are provided good-quality food,” said student Pratiksha Waghmare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have been raising the issue with the university for the past several days, but no action was taken against the mess and canteen operator. That is why we approached the FDA. The officers found several irregularities during the inspection. We now hope the FDA will take action and ensure that students are provided good-quality food,” said student Pratiksha Waghmare. {{/usCountry}}

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Tanishka Bhandari, another student present during the inspection, said students apprised FDA officials of the repeated incidents and the lack of improvement despite earlier complaints. “We also explained how such lapses can adversely affect the health of students. We hope action will now be taken against the mess operator,” she said.

Pranali Unshire, a student organisation representative, said similar complaints had allegedly been made over the past year, including insects, flies, mosquitoes and cockroaches being found in food.

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“Representations, protests and marches have taken place, but such incidents continue to recur. The university needs to take students’ health seriously and ensure permanent improvements in food quality and hygiene,” she said.

The FDA has submitted its inspection report to senior officials, who will decide further action based on its findings.