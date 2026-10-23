FDA inspects all 102 methanol licence holders in Pune div; 15 licences cancelled

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected all 102 licensed methanol-related companies in the Pune division as part of a crackdown on violations involving the chemical’s storage, handling and sale, officials said on Thursday. Following the drive, 28 licences were suspended and 15 were cancelled.

Pune, India - Feb. 8, 2018:Tukaram Mundhe during press conference at PMPML Building, Swargate in Pune, India, on Thursday, February 8, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

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According to FDA officials, the state-wide inspection drive was launched after the Pune hooch tragedy. The Pune division emerged as a key focus because it has the highest concentration of methanol-related companies in Maharashtra. The FDA has been conducting inspections and tightening enforcement over the past four months, they said.

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Girish Hukare, Joint Commissioner, FDA (Drug) Pune division, said, “No cases of illegal methanol sales were found during the inspections. The 28 licence suspensions were linked to technical and documentation-related deficiencies, including issues with record keeping and the appointment of computer personnel. The 15 licence cancellations were related to violations involving the storage, handling and distribution of methanol.”

As per officials, the existing rules already govern the purchase, sale, storage and handling of methanol. The FDA’s focus is on enforcing these provisions rather than framing new regulations, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The inspection of all licensed establishments has been completed, but continued monitoring is necessary to ensure that the rules are followed consistently,” said Hukare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The inspection of all licensed establishments has been completed, but continued monitoring is necessary to ensure that the rules are followed consistently,” said Hukare. {{/usCountry}}

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FDA officials added that inspections and verification would continue, and action would be taken against companies found to be violating the rules. They said the aim is to prevent methanol misuse and ensure compliance with safety requirements.