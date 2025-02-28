February to end on warmer note in Pune

PUNE As the minimum temperature surges to 16 degrees Celsius, which is above normal by 3 degrees Celsius, February is likely to conclude on a warmer note. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests a rise in night temperature is likely to persist for the next 48 hours. As minimum temperature surges to 16 degrees Celsius, above normal by 3 degrees Celsius, February is likely to conclude on a warmer note. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The urban heat island effect, meanwhile, is once again making its comeback in the eastern parts of the city. Areas like Magarpatta, Wadgaonsheri and Koregaon Park have reported over 20 degrees Celsius. In Chinchwad too the minimum temperature recorded was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD data this year the average temperature in February was recorded higher by 2.2 degrees Celsius. The data also highlighted that there was at least 10 days were recorded till February 27, when the maximum temperature departures or the difference between normal and actual temperature was recorded more than 3 degrees Celsius. The city also experienced at least 5 days where the minimum temperature departures was higher by 4 degrees Celsius. The highest minimum temperature departure was recorded as 5.3 degrees Celsius on February 10 and the minimum temperature on this day was recorded as 17.7 degrees Celsius.

Compared to day temperature the nighttime temperature was higher on most of the days in February this year, said officials.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune, said, “The absence of the northerly winds and dominant anticyclonic circulation increased the temperature in Maharashtra including Pune.”

Throughout the month similar weather conditions persisted, which led to a rise in both day and nighttime temperatures in the state.

Currently, the coastal areas of the state are experiencing a significant heatwave condition where the maximum temperature departures range between 4-6 degrees Celsius. In the Vidrabha region too, the maximum temperature has been increased in the last 24 hours and the temperature departures recorded between 2-4 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, the state will continue to experience a rise in temperature for the next 3-4 days. The state is likely to experience dry weather. During this time, the interiors of Maharashtra will experience temperature rise by 1-2 degrees and in Vidarbha 2-3 degrees Celsius temperature rise is expected.