FIR against hotel owner in Pune for violation of model code of conduct

The vigilance squad team of the district election office lodged a first information report (FIR) on November 8 against a hotel owner from Hadapsar for putting up an air balloon to canvass Shiv Sena candidate Vijay Shivtare. Before lodging the complaint, the election authorities had checked with the code of conduct cell as to whether any permission was granted for floating the air balloon for political canvassing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FIR was lodged by Shekhar Amardeep Kamble, 38, a resident of Gadital in Hadapsar, against the hotel owner, Arun Pawar.

According to the police, the complainant is an agriculture-related government official posted at Saswad who has been assigned as the chief of the flying squad for the Purandar assembly segment. He was informed that the hotel owner had flown an air balloon depicting the election symbol of Shivtare.

Following the information, Kamble along with police sub-inspector SR More of Hadapsar police station, reached the spot and found the balloon tied to the hotel.

