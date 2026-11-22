A major fire broke out at an industrial premises on Bhosari-Alandi Road in the early hours of Saturday, gutting four business units, including three wood-related establishments and a chemical company, and causing an estimated loss of ₹53 lakh.

Shri Sai Udan Packaging, owned by Sunil Sambhaji Tamboli, suffered an estimated loss of ₹14 lakh. (HT) more less

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Nine fire tenders and 52 personnel from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) fire brigade battled the blaze for nearly two hours. No casualties were reported.

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According to fire brigade officials, the fire accident was reported at Shri Sai Udan Packaging at around 4.01 am. The fire spread across three wooden warehouses and a chemical company. It damaged machinery, raw materials, electrical circuits and sheet-metal sheds. Besides, a residential building within the premises was also affected.

Three families living in a ground-plus-two-storey building on the premises of Shri Sai Udan Packaging escaped unharmed.

The fire brigade deployed vehicles from Bhosari, Moshi, Nehrunagar, Pimpri, Chikhali, Talawade and Charholi fire stations. Nine fire vehicles used 19 loads of water to contain the blaze.

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{{^usCountry}} Gautam Ingawale, sub-fire officer, PCMC fire brigade, said, “The operation was challenging because the industrial units were located close to one another, with narrow access roads and interconnected sheet-metal sheds. Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring companies. Their efforts helped avert a larger disaster,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautam Ingawale, sub-fire officer, PCMC fire brigade, said, “The operation was challenging because the industrial units were located close to one another, with narrow access roads and interconnected sheet-metal sheds. Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring companies. Their efforts helped avert a larger disaster,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shri Sai Udan Packaging, owned by Sunil Sambhaji Tamboli, suffered an estimated loss of ₹14 lakh. The fire destroyed wooden materials, a two-wheeler, household belongings, electrical wiring, the meter box, company documents, and parts of the sheet-metal shed. The unit employed two workers.

Auto Tech Insulation, owned by Asif Shaikh, suffered an estimated loss of ₹7 lakh. Foam packaging material, around 50 drums of poly oil and thinner, electrical wiring, machinery and the sheet-metal shed were damaged. The unit had two workers.

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Ishant Sports, owned by Gajanan Patil, suffered the highest estimated loss of ₹20 lakh. The fire destroyed carrom board manufacturing materials and eight machines in the unit. It employed two workers.

Shri Sadguru Enterprises, owned by Mohan Tajne, suffered an estimated loss of ₹12 lakh. The fire damaged its timber depot, packing boxes, machinery, cutting machines and compressor. The unit employed four workers.

“None of the four businesses had a fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC) or insurance cover. All these establishments are illegal and have been operating sans permission from PCMC,” he said.