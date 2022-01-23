Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Fitness trainer and influencer, Nigerian national found in possession of cocaine
pune news

Fitness trainer and influencer, Nigerian national found in possession of cocaine

Musavi has a base of several thousand followers on social media platforms and has videos with some known Bollywood actors
A social media fitness influencer and a Nigerian national have been remanded to five days in police custody after they were found in possession of cocaine, according to the Pune police. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A social media fitness influencer and a Nigerian national have been remanded to five days in police custody after they were found in possession of cocaine, according to the Pune police.

The arrested men have been identified as Chukwu Jekwu Reuben, 36, a resident of Nalasopara in Thane and a native of Makurdi in Nigeria and Mohammad Musavi, 38, a resident of Nana peth in Padamji Park, Pune, according to the police.

“We found them lurking suspiciously together and questioned them. The cocaine was found in their possession. Initially we got one day police custody. But it was increased by five days on Sunday. We will know more from their whereabouts in Mumbai and Pune,” said senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of Lashkar police station of Pune. Assistant police inspector Sheetalkumar Gaikwad is investigating the case further.

“They both had drugs on them. Musavi is a well known fitness trainer and a body builder. We needed more time to search their places as the Nigerian national was found to have been selling the narcotic,” said Police sub-inspector Nilesh Mahadik of Lashkar police station who is part of the investigating team.

RELATED STORIES

Musavi has a base of several thousand followers on social media platforms and has videos with some known Bollywood actors.

A case under sections of 8(c) and 22(b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered at Lashkar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP