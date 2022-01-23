Fitness trainer and influencer, Nigerian national found in possession of cocaine

PUNE A social media fitness influencer and a Nigerian national have been remanded to five days in police custody after they were found in possession of cocaine, according to the Pune police.

The arrested men have been identified as Chukwu Jekwu Reuben, 36, a resident of Nalasopara in Thane and a native of Makurdi in Nigeria and Mohammad Musavi, 38, a resident of Nana peth in Padamji Park, Pune, according to the police.

“We found them lurking suspiciously together and questioned them. The cocaine was found in their possession. Initially we got one day police custody. But it was increased by five days on Sunday. We will know more from their whereabouts in Mumbai and Pune,” said senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of Lashkar police station of Pune. Assistant police inspector Sheetalkumar Gaikwad is investigating the case further.

“They both had drugs on them. Musavi is a well known fitness trainer and a body builder. We needed more time to search their places as the Nigerian national was found to have been selling the narcotic,” said Police sub-inspector Nilesh Mahadik of Lashkar police station who is part of the investigating team.

Musavi has a base of several thousand followers on social media platforms and has videos with some known Bollywood actors.

A case under sections of 8(c) and 22(b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered at Lashkar police station.