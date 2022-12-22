Five arrested for robbery attempt in Swargate

The crime branch unit 2 of Pune city police have five members of a gang for a robbery attempt in canal area of Swargate, said officials on Thursday. The police have seized six mobile handsets, cutter, chili powder, iron rod and three motorcycles from them.

Accused have been identified as Akshay Kishore Shinde (28), resident of Pawar vasti, Mundhwa; Satish Dasharath Salunkhe (50), resident of Raskar Mala; Anil Shankar Jadhav (40), resident of Kumbhar Galli Mundhwa; Sandeep Babulala Kori (27), resident of Parvati and Yogesh Mane resident of Sarvoday Colony Mundhwa. Search for one accused is underway, said officials.

According to police, a team of crime branch unit 2 was patrolling in area on Tuesday night, when they received information of a gang at Swargate bridge who were attempting a robbery. A team lead by senior police inspector Krantikumar Patil raided the area and arrested five persons, however, search for one more is underway.

During investigation it was revealed that the accused were on record criminals and have been involved in motorcycle theft, mobile theft, chain snatching cases previously.

A case under sections 399,402, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Swargate police station.