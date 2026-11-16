PUNE: Four workers are feared dead after a mound of soil and large rocks collapsed into a nearly 50-foot-deep well while digging work was underway at a farm in Ambe village of Pandharpur taluka in Solapur district on Saturday. A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the trapped workers, with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Pune also joining.

Four workers feared dead in Pandharpur well cave-in; NDRF joins rescue operation

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The incident occurred around 10 am when a JCB machine was digging a well on the farm owned by Dattatraya Nivrutti Shinde. A large portion of the soil and rocks suddenly caved in, burying four workers under the debris.

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The trapped workers have been identified as Mangesh More, 35; Siddheshwar Ghadge, 45; Abasaheb Ghodke, 50, and Tanaji Ghodke, 54. They are residents of Ranjani and Anawali villages in Pandharpur taluka.

Local police, fire brigade personnel and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, the presence of large rocks inside the well has made the operation difficult and time-consuming.

Suresh Chillawar, police inspector of Pandharpur Taluka police station, said, “The incident was reported in the morning when the soil and debris inside the well suddenly collapsed, trapping four workers. Rescue teams were working to reach them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Solapur district collector S Kartikeyan visited the accident site and reviewed the rescue operation. He instructed the concerned officials to expedite the operation and ensure all necessary resources were available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Solapur district collector S Kartikeyan visited the accident site and reviewed the rescue operation. He instructed the concerned officials to expedite the operation and ensure all necessary resources were available. {{/usCountry}}

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The collector also interacted with the relatives of the trapped workers and offered them support. Additional superintendent of police Prerna Katte, resident deputy collector Abhijit Patil, sub-divisional officer Sachin Ithape, tehsildar Sachin Langute and other officials were present.