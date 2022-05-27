Futuristic planning of police stations must before construction, says Gupta
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday compared the planning of police station construction, to that of planting a tree. He said that planing must be done keeping in mind scenarios that might occur 10 years down the line.
Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of an ultra modern and innovative container chowky under the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station, Gupta said, “When a person plants a tree, they reap benefits after ten years when tree bares fruit. Similarly, planning must be done to build futuristic police stations in the city.”
“Earlier, police stations in the city were constructed without proper planning. Now, we have planned seven new police station buildings in the city,” added Gupta.
Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said, “The existing chowki land was littered with garbage and debris. There was a fire incident, following which we cleaned the entire area and brought about complete transformation of the area through team work and social support.The present chowki is a model of innovation and a good workplace for police.”
Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe said, “ We have given a proposal of ₹1 crore
for the construction of a dedicated police station at the existing place and it will be approved soon . Also, we will offer all necessary support to the police department for construction of the new police building which will be spread over one lakh square feet area.”
-
Work on Pune Metro line 3 picks up pace
PUNE According to officials, work on Pune Metro line 3, Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has gained momentum. Till Thursday, barricading work of 10,549 square metres was completed, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials said the construction of pillars at University road and Hinjewadi has also started. A total of 10 pillars have been completed and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL) intends to increase this number in the next few days.
-
Ahead of PMC polls, aspirants across parties set sight on lottery for reservation of seats
PUNE For the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which will have more women corporators than men after the 2022 civic polls, all parties have set their sight on the lottery to be held on May 31 to reserve seats for the forthcoming elections of the civic body. Considering 50 per cent reservation, total seats for women will be 87. The remaining 29 women seats would be spread as per lottery.
-
New rules: Lower insurance premium for school buses, e-vehicles
The ministry of road transport and highways, in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, has published Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022 seeking to lower base insurance premium for vehicles belonging to certain classes. “The rules will come into effect on June 1, 2022,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.
-
PMC commissioner keeps e-bike rental project on hold
PUNE While the elected members got a nod for the e-bike rental project in the city improvement and standing committee, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept it on hold and not taken any decision on the same. The elected members hurriedly approved the project before their tenure came to an end. As the general body has not been dissolved, the project has now come before the municipal commissioner for final approval.
-
UP Budget: Focus on Industry with Infra, investment and job creation
To attract investment and generate employment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday set a target of inviting ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state over the next 10 years in its Finance Bill 2022-23. The government has further proposed ₹112.50 crore for the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. In temple town of Ayodhya, the government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology centre.
