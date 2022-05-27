Futuristic planning of police stations must before construction, says Gupta

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday compared the planning of police station construction, to that of planting a tree. He said that planing must be done keeping in mind scenarios that might occur 10 years down the line.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of an ultra modern and innovative container chowky under the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station, Gupta said, “When a person plants a tree, they reap benefits after ten years when tree bares fruit. Similarly, planning must be done to build futuristic police stations in the city.”

“Earlier, police stations in the city were constructed without proper planning. Now, we have planned seven new police station buildings in the city,” added Gupta.

Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said, “The existing chowki land was littered with garbage and debris. There was a fire incident, following which we cleaned the entire area and brought about complete transformation of the area through team work and social support.The present chowki is a model of innovation and a good workplace for police.”

Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe said, “ We have given a proposal of ₹1 crore

for the construction of a dedicated police station at the existing place and it will be approved soon . Also, we will offer all necessary support to the police department for construction of the new police building which will be spread over one lakh square feet area.”