FYJC admission confirmation deadline extended to July 7

Pune: The Maharashtra school education department has extended the deadline for confirming admissions under the first special round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) centralised online admission process to July 7.

The original deadline for candidates allotted seats in special round-1 was July 6. However, as educational institutions in the rain-affected districts remained closed on July 4, the department granted an additional day to ensure that affected students do not miss the admission process.

According to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, 14.73 lakh students have registered for FYJC admissions across 9,688 junior colleges in Maharashtra this year. Of these, 9.75 lakh students have completed the admission application process.

In the first special round, 4.84 lakh students submitted both registration and college-preference forms, and 3.92 lakh candidates were allotted seats on July 3. As of July 4, 1.97 lakh students had confirmed their admissions, including 1.89 lakh through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and 7,722 under various quota categories, such as in-house, management and minority quotas.