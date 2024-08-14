 Gambling den busted in Lonavla; ten held, drugs seized - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gambling den busted in Lonavla; ten held, drugs seized

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Lonavla police raided a Vehergaon residence, arrested 10 for gambling, and seized drugs and goods worth ₹74 lakh. FIR filed under Maharashtra Gambling Act and NDPS Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the Lonavla police on Monday night raided a private residence at Vehergaon village and arrested ten people involved in gambling. Drugs and other goods valued at around 74 lakh were seized from their possession.

The Lonavla Rural Police Station has filed an FIR under Section 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act, Sections 8(c),21 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Lonavla Rural Police Station has filed an FIR under Section 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act, Sections 8(c),21 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 against the accused.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Ingulkar, Santosh Botre, Mangesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Deshmukh, Dinesh Gaikwad, Chandrakant Devkar, Vinod Nanekar, Ajit Devkar, Mangesh Rane and Santosh Dalavi. Two grammes of Mephedrone (MD) drug worth 20,300 was recovered from Dalavi.

The Lonavla Rural Police Station has filed an FIR under Section 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act, Sections 8(c),21 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 against the accused.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
