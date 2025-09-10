Gang leader Bandu Andekar travelled over 2,500 km to evade arrest

Gang leader Bandu Andekar, accused in his grandson Ayush Komkar murder case, travelled over 2,500 kilometres to evade police arrest, according to police. . Police investigation revealed that on September 5 - the day of the murder of Ayush - Bandu Andekar was in Kochi, which was pre-planned. (HT)

Police sources told the Hindustan Times that Bandu Andekar travelled from Kochi to Mumbai, from Mumbai to Nashik, from Nashik to Shirdi , before being finally arrested on Tuesday along with his family members from Mehkar in Buldhana.

Police investigation revealed that on September 5 - the day of the murder of Ayush - Bandu Andekar was in Kochi, which was pre-planned. He allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill his grandson as revenge for the murder of his son Vanraj, but before the execution of his plan, he left Pune along with his family members and close aides to hoodwink police.

“After the murder, we searched for Bandu Andekar in his house in Pune, but he was not there. As per our information, at that time he was in Kochi, and he later travelled to Mumbai, Nashik, Shirdi, and Buldhana where we caught up with him. He was arrested while he was travelling in a tempo traveller along with others from Mehkar in Buldhana district,” said a police officer.

Despite Bandu’s best efforts, police teams were tracking his movements closely. Once he reached Mumbai, Pune Police crime branch unit was tracking his every move. .

Acting on specific intelligence, police teams traced his exact location and apprehended him in Buldhana. Police sources said Andekar was constantly on the move to evade capture.

On Tuesday, he was produced in court, where he claimed that he has been falsely framed in the murder case, and he was on a religious tour in Kerala with his family.

Police added that Bandu Andekar’s arrest is a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the gang rivalry in recent months.

