GIPE’s shadow monetary policy panel emulated by RBI, other institutions: PM’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has marked a major milestone in the last academic year with the launch of its Shadow Monetary Policy Committee, said Sanjeev Sanyal, chancellor of GIPE and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, during the 32nd convocation ceremony on Monday.

Sanyal also referred to cultural immersion initiatives introduced in Pune to broaden students’ learning experiences beyond the classroom. (HT)

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“The initiative aims to encourage informed engagement with monetary policy. It is encouraging to see the initiative being emulated by other prominent institutions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” he said.

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GIPE recorded the highest annual package of ₹23.5 lakh and an average package of ₹10.87 lakh during the 2025-26 academic year.

Sanyal expressed satisfaction with the placement outcomes and stressed the need to strengthen the link between academic training and professional opportunities.

Of the students who secured placements, 96 were recruited by 25 organisations. The overall placement rate was nearly 52%, with 56 students securing jobs through their own initiative. JP Morgan Chase offered the highest package of ₹23.5 lakh.

Sanyal also referred to cultural immersion initiatives introduced in Pune to broaden students’ learning experiences beyond the classroom. Describing higher education as a continuing “relay race,” Sanyal said institutional progress depends on each generation carrying forward the work of those before it.

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{{^usCountry}} Presenting the institute’s annual report for 2025-26, vice-chancellor Umakant Dash said, “GIPE admitted 602 students across 12 programmes during the academic year. Women accounted for 370 students, or around 61.5% of the incoming cohort, while 232 were men. Of the new admissions, 312 students came from outside Maharashtra and 290 from within the state.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presenting the institute’s annual report for 2025-26, vice-chancellor Umakant Dash said, “GIPE admitted 602 students across 12 programmes during the academic year. Women accounted for 370 students, or around 61.5% of the incoming cohort, while 232 were men. Of the new admissions, 312 students came from outside Maharashtra and 290 from within the state.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another significant milestone was the graduation of 290 students from the inaugural batch of the MA in Development Administration programme, conducted in collaboration with YASHADA Pune and YASHADA Nagpur. The programme aims to prepare professionals for governance, development administration and public service.

Research remained a key component of the institute’s activities, with 47 research, evaluation and development projects undertaken during the year. Of these, 23 were completed, and 24 were in progress.

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