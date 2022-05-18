Goa-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Pune after technical snag mid-air
PUNE A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical issue. The flight took off at 12.05 and returned to Pune’s Lohegaon international airport, said officials.
SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On May 18, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 525 operating from Pune to Goa returned back to Pune due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely.”
More details regarding the technical issue were not revealed by airline operators.
Mayank Jain a passenger, at 12.57 pm tweeted “Spicejet flight SG525 from Pune to Goa just returned to Pune airport after taking off due to technical snag!” (sic)
Espionage network busted in Amritsar, two held for spying for ISI
Punjab Police have busted a cross-border espionage network with the arrest of two persons from Amritsar on Wednesday. The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab police nabbed Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the Indian Army and Air Force to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. Zaffar frequently travelled to India on the pretext of his treatment.
Passengers at Pune railway station get injured while running to board trains after filling water
PUNE The next time you travel by train and get off at the station to fill water in your bottle, just be careful not to have to run to catch the train again as there have been several incidents at Pune railway station in the last two months where passengers got injured trying to do exactly that.
UP energy minister AK Sharma launches ‘SAMBHAV’ portal to monitor grievances, schemes
Minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday launched 'SAMBHAV' (sambhav.up.gov.in) platform/portal that will monitor the grievances, schemes, programmes and policies of the departments under him. “SAMBHAV is a multi-modal platform which has been launched to dispose public grievances swiftly and effectively and provide good governance and make the public service delivery transparent and accountable,” a government spokesman said.
PDMBA celebrates 75 years of court success
Pune: The Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association, launched in 1946 as Maharashtra Badminton Association, completed its 75th anniversary in 2021. On Tuesday, PDMBA launched its commemorative coffee table book “The Poona Game” to honour the 150 years of the game that was born in the city and mark its own 75th anniversary which could not be celebrated last year due to Covid restrictions.
Teacher assaults 18-year-old student in Pune over fake social media profile
PUNE An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher and posted pornographic text on the site, said officials. The teacher has been booked under IPC section 352 ( Physical assault ) The teacher had called the student on the pretext of settling the dispute and withdrawing the FIR, which she had filed last month.
