Gold continues to glitter in Pune on Akshaya Tritiya

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday, considered one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar, a large number of people flocked to markets to purchase gold, continuing a long-standing tradition believed to bring prosperity. The price of 24-carat gold was ₹ 97,970 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹ 89,750 per 10 grams. The rate for 24-carat gold has dropped by ₹ 60. However, with GST applicable on gold purchases, the net price difference was not significant. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shops like PNG Jewellers, Ranka Jewellers, Ashtekar Jewellers and many others witnessed significant footfall throughout the day.

Shailesh Ranka, director of Ranka Jewellers, said, “Even though gold prices have crossed ₹95,000, people’s faith in the auspiciousness of Akshaya Tritiya remains strong. Many are still buying at least one tola (approximately 10 grams) of gold today.”

He added that all three of their showrooms in Pune saw brisk business. “We have evolved our designs over time, and currently, lightweight jewellery is in high demand among customers,” Ranka said.

“Every year on Akshaya Tritiya, we make it a point to buy at least a small piece of gold it’s a tradition in our family. This time, even though the prices were quite high, I still bought a pair of gold earrings for my daughter. I believe buying gold on this day brings long-term prosperity and blessings,” said Meena Pardeshi a citizen.

Meanwhile, there has been a decrease in two-wheeler vehicle registration this year during the Akshaya Tritiya period at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) compared to last year. Interestingly there is a rise in the four-wheeler registration compared to other types of vehicles.

As per the data shared by the Pune RTO, between April 22 and April 29, a total of 6710 vehicles were registered whereas from May 2 to May 9 last year a total of 7,191 vehicles were registered under Pune RTO.

Last year a total of 1,593 cars were registered compared to this year a total of 1,680 cars were registered during this period.

“We had been planning to buy a new car for a while, and Akshaya Tritiya felt like the perfect day to go ahead with the plan. We booked a compact SUV and even performed a small pooja at the dealership,” said Rajesh Kulkarni, an IT professional.