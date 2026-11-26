The Bombay High Court on Wednesday strongly reprimanded the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) for failing to inspect Sinhgad Technical Education Society’s (STES) medical college despite being directed to do so five days ago, raising concerns over the academic future of its students.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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A division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale warned that the MUHS registrar and NMC secretary would have to remain personally present in court on November 27 if they failed to submit affidavits detailing the institution’s current state of affairs.

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While hearing petitions concerning the functioning and financial affairs of STES on November 25, the bench noted that its November 20 order had directed representatives of MUHS and NMC to immediately visit the medical college and assess the situation.

The urgency arose after advocate Shekhar Jagtap, representing several medical students admitted to the institution, informed the court that teaching and other academic activities at the college had come to a standstill since October 2026.

Expressing displeasure over the authorities’ failure to act, the bench observed in its order, “This has really shocked our conscience as five days have been wasted.”

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{{^usCountry}} The court directed both authorities to comply with its earlier directions and submit affidavits detailing the current situation at the college. It warned that if the information was not placed on record by the next hearing, “the registrar of the MUHS as also the secretary of the NMC” would have to remain personally present on November 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed both authorities to comply with its earlier directions and submit affidavits detailing the current situation at the college. It warned that if the information was not placed on record by the next hearing, “the registrar of the MUHS as also the secretary of the NMC” would have to remain personally present on November 27. {{/usCountry}}

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In another significant direction, the court restrained all trustees and members of STES from leaving the territorial jurisdiction without prior permission from the concerned investigating officer. The direction came at the request of the Additional Solicitor General, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The bench also took note of five affidavits submitted by STES in compliance with its November 20 order, detailing funds received by the trust from the state government, its bank accounts, deposits and withdrawals. It directed the investigating agencies to examine the affidavits, continue their probe and place their findings before the court.

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The hearing also revealed discrepancies in the information previously provided about the trust’s management. Advocate General Sathe submitted a chart based on records available with the Pune charity commissioner, which showed that STES has around 11 trustees and 34 trust members. This was in contrast to the earlier impression before the court that the trust had only four to five trustees.

Observing the discrepancy, the bench said, “The role of all these trustees and the extent of their involvement in the issues before the court would have to be examined at the next hearing.”

The chart also showed that 72 change reports concerning the trust were pending adjudication under different categories. Questioning why these reports had remained undecided since 1994, the court asked the Advocate General to obtain instructions and explain the delay.

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The bench further noted that STES had obtained 24 substantial loans from various banks and sought details about their status, the trust and its trustees, as well as pending inquiries under Section 41A of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.

It also took note of compliance affidavits filed by the Director of Technical Education and the Project Officer of the Tribal Development Department, and said it would hear the parties on the issues raised in them.

An unaffirmed copy of an affidavit by Rohit Maruti Navale, a foreign national who continues to be an STES trustee, was also placed before the court. The bench directed that an affirmed copy be submitted and said it would hear the parties on his stand at the next hearing.

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The court granted the CBI, ED and state government time to examine the affidavits and take an appropriate stand, including on the disbursement of funds deposited by the state government with the court.

The investigating agencies have been directed to continue their probe and apprise the court of its progress. The matter has been posted for further hearing on December 9.