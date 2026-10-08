HCMTR land acquisition: PMC begins issuing notices to affected landowners

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has, over the past eight to 10 days, begun issuing notices to landowners affected by the proposed high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR), paving the way for land measurement and subsequent acquisition proceedings along the corridor, which are expected to begin next week.

Gurugram, India–November 25, 2025: People are dumped the garbage and C&D waste in the empty land in Ardee City near Sector-52, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Mihika's concern for Gurugram column)

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“Earlier, due to an issue with the system-generated notices, only the first four landowners in a group were receiving them. The system has been modified and notices are issued to landowners, either at the site or through post,” said Nikhil More, deputy commissioner, land acquisition and management, PMC, on Wednesday.

The HCMTR alignment covers around 350 land parcels, with each held by 10 and 20 landowners.

The district collectorate’s special land acquisition officer (SLO) is holding meetings with villagers and affected landowners to explain the acquisition and survey process, officials said.

“We have set a target to complete this phase by October 10,” More said.

PMC said changes made to the HCMTR alignment in 2018 have substantially reduced the number of residential structures that will be affected, particularly in Vadgaon Sheri.

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{{^usCountry}} Dinkar Gojare, head, PMC project department, said the earlier alignment was expected to affect more than 100 residential structures in the area. Following the changes, the number has come down to around 10 to 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dinkar Gojare, head, PMC project department, said the earlier alignment was expected to affect more than 100 residential structures in the area. Following the changes, the number has come down to around 10 to 15. {{/usCountry}}

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The route is planned as an elevated corridor supported by single piers. PMC plans a ground-level road below the elevated corridor on the Kalyani Nagar-Mundhwa Road stretch to address traffic bottlenecks.