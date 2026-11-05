HCMTR rift, flyover costs delay Metro tender deadline to Dec 30

Differences between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maha-Metro over flyover costs, road infrastructure integration and execution responsibilities have delayed two of the four proposed Pune Metro extensions, with the tender deadline for the Nal Stop-Manik Baug and Kharadi-Khadakwasla corridors extended for the eighth time since the process was first initiated in December last year. The latest extension pushes the deadline to December 30, as key technical and financial issues between the two agencies remain unresolved.

The foundation stones for all four extensions were laid on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT FILE)

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While the Vanaz-Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi-Wagholi extensions are moving towards implementation, the aforementioned two corridors continue to face hurdles over proposed flyovers and the alignment of the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

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The foundation stones for all four extensions were laid on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, differences between the civic body and Maha-Metro have continued to hold up the tendering process for the Nal Stop-Manik Baug and Kharadi-Khadakwasla corridors.

Atul Gadgil, director (projects), Maha-Metro, said, “We have submitted the cost proposal for the two flyovers on the Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridor to the PMC, but the civic body has not yet taken a decision. Nearly two kilometres of the HCMTR will run along the Kharadi-Khadakwasla metro corridor. However, we are yet to receive its final alignment from the PMC. As a result, we have had to extend the deadlines for the tenders invited for these corridors.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer, PMC, said, “Several meetings have been held with the Maha-Metro regarding the HCMTR alignment along the metro corridor. The PMC commissioner and Maha-Metro’s managing director will soon hold a meeting to decide which agency will execute the work and how the cost will be shared. Regarding the two flyovers on the Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridor, the Maha-Metro’s estimated cost is nearly 1.5 times higher than our assessment. Discussions are underway to resolve the cost issue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer, PMC, said, “Several meetings have been held with the Maha-Metro regarding the HCMTR alignment along the metro corridor. The PMC commissioner and Maha-Metro’s managing director will soon hold a meeting to decide which agency will execute the work and how the cost will be shared. Regarding the two flyovers on the Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridor, the Maha-Metro’s estimated cost is nearly 1.5 times higher than our assessment. Discussions are underway to resolve the cost issue.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the Nal Stop-Manik Baug corridor, the PMC has proposed two flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk and Karve statue, civic officials said. The designs of these flyovers underwent five to six rounds of discussions between the two agencies and were subsequently revised following suggestions from political leaders.

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After finalising the designs, the Maha-Metro submitted a cost proposal to the PMC for constructing the two flyovers. However, the civic body has raised objections, stating that the estimated expenditure is nearly 1.5 times higher than its own assessment. The PMC is yet to take a final decision on the proposal, with discussions on the cost-sharing arrangement continuing.

The Kharadi-Khadakwasla extension faces a separate challenge involving the proposed HCMTR. The PMC had initially suggested a flyover at the Dandekar bridge junction following which, the Maha-Metro initiated the tendering process for the metro corridor.

However, integrating the flyover, metro corridor and HCMTR along the same stretch proved technically challenging. The proposed Dandekar bridge flyover was subsequently dropped, with officials indicating that the existing ramps near Pu La Deshpande Garden and Nilayam-Party Plaza junction would be sufficient to manage traffic.

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Nearly two kilometres of the proposed HCMTR will run along the Kharadi-Khadakwasla metro corridor. The Maha-Metro, however, is yet to receive the final HCMTR alignment from the PMC, making it difficult to finalise the metro corridor’s design.

Plans for double-decker infrastructure are also being considered on select stretches, including between Pu La Deshpande Garden and Lakshminarayana chowk. Under this arrangement, the metro will run on the upper deck, while road traffic will move below, with a single-column structure proposed at suitable locations.

The Maha-Metro invited tenders for the two corridors on June 26. However, repeated changes in proposals, design revisions, and pending decisions between the two agencies have resulted in multiple extensions. The cumulative extension is now six months, with the revised deadline for submission of bids set for December 30.

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Although several technical aspects, including alignment levels and coordination at road and infrastructure crossings, have progressed, financial commitments, cost-sharing arrangements and formal approvals remain pending.