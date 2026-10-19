Head of Rana Shipping Company attacked near Baramati airport

Rana Suryawanshi, head of Rana Shipping Company, was injured in an attack near Baramati airport Sunday evening after an assailant allegedly attempted to shoot him before assaulting him with a sharp-edged weapon; the police said.

The bullet missed Suryawanshi but he sustained an injury to his hand. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm. According to preliminary information, the assailant approached Suryawanshi with a flower bouquet, apparently to welcome him, before launching the attack.

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The bullet missed Suryawanshi but he sustained an injury to his hand in the subsequent assault. He was shifted to Pune for further treatment; the police said.

“The process of registering a police case is underway,” said Narayan Pawar, police inspector at Baramati taluka police station.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details about the motive behind the attack and the identity of the assailant were not immediately available.

Yugendra Pawar, late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s nephew, termed the shooting incident targeting Suryavanshi as ‘extremely shocking’.

“Incidents of shootings, koyta gangs, and violent crimes are continuously coming to light in the state. Now, the impact of these incidents has reached our Baramati. The occurrence of such events in peaceful and cultured Baramati is a matter of the utmost concern,” Yugendra Pawar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Repeated such occurrences have created an atmosphere of fear among citizens; he said. “We firmly demand that the home department take immediate notice of this incident, arrest the attackers without delay, and take concrete steps to curb such events. The time has come to seriously consider law and order. No compromise will be tolerated regarding the safety of Baramati residents,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Repeated such occurrences have created an atmosphere of fear among citizens; he said. “We firmly demand that the home department take immediate notice of this incident, arrest the attackers without delay, and take concrete steps to curb such events. The time has come to seriously consider law and order. No compromise will be tolerated regarding the safety of Baramati residents,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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