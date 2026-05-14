Higher education department asks colleges, universities to adopt fuel-saving measures

The Maharashtra higher education department has directed universities and colleges across the state to implement fuel-saving measures, promote car-pooling and reduce avoidable travel as part of an energy conservation drive. The department asked campuses to reduce excessive use of electricity-consuming equipment and adopt practices that help conserve energy resources. (FILE)

In a circular issued on May 13, director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar instructed all vice-chancellors and regional joint directors to ensure that colleges and university campuses adopt measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and unnecessary expenditure.

The circular stated that rising fuel use and increasing environmental concerns have made it necessary for educational institutions to encourage sustainable practices in daily functioning.

Among the measures suggested, colleges and universities have been asked to encourage staff and students to use shared transport systems and “car-pooling” to reduce the number of private vehicles on campuses. Institutions have also been advised to minimise unnecessary travel and promote the use of online meetings wherever possible.

The department asked campuses to reduce excessive use of electricity-consuming equipment and adopt practices that help conserve energy resources. Authorities have also been told to avoid unnecessary expenditure linked to travel and administrative activities.

The circular highlighted the need for educational institutions to contribute towards environmental protection and efficient use of resources through collective participation of students, teaching staff and non-teaching employees.

It also urged universities and colleges to spread awareness among students regarding fuel conservation and environmentally responsible behaviour.

Officials said the directions are part of a broader effort to encourage sustainable practices in educational institutions and reduce operational costs associated with transport and energy use.