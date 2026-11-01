Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro fares likely to be higher than existing Pune Metro

Commuters travelling on the Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro corridor may have to pay significantly higher fares compared to the existing Metro network, with the maximum fare for a journey exceeding 18 km set at ₹62, against the current maximum fare of ₹35 on Pune Metro.

The fare structure provides for a base fare of ₹10 for the first 2 km, with an initial fare of ₹12.36, rounded off to ₹12 for actual collection. (HT Photo)

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The proposed fare structure for the Pune Metro Line 3 has been determined in accordance with the agreement signed with the concessionaire. Under the proposed structure, passengers will be charged ₹12 for journeys of up to 2 km, ₹25 for 2–4 km, ₹37 for 4–8 km, ₹43 for 8–12 km and ₹49 for 12–18 km. Journeys exceeding 18 km will cost ₹62.

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Abhijit Chaudhari, PMRDA commissioner, said, “Unlike Pune Metro, which is a government-funded project, Puneri Metro is being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Therefore, the fares for Metro Line 3 have been fixed as per the concession agreement. However, compared to other Metro projects developed under the PPP model, the fares are not high.”

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{{^usCountry}} Anilkumar Saini, chief executive officer, IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), said, “We will review the fare structure after six months and take a decision accordingly. We expect the Metro to record a daily ridership of 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh passengers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anilkumar Saini, chief executive officer, IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), said, “We will review the fare structure after six months and take a decision accordingly. We expect the Metro to record a daily ridership of 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh passengers.” {{/usCountry}}

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The fare structure provides for a base fare of ₹10 for the first 2 km, with an initial fare of ₹12.36, rounded off to ₹12 for actual collection. Similarly, the initial fares for the other distance slabs have been rounded off to the nearest rupee.

In comparison, the existing Pune Metro charges a minimum fare of ₹10, while its maximum fare is ₹35. According to the published 2026 fare structure, passengers pay ₹20 for journeys between 2 km and 4 km, ₹25 for 4–8 km and ₹30 for 8–16 km, with fares varying according to the distance travelled.

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