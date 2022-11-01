Huge fire breaks out at restaurant in Pune building
Published on Nov 01, 2022 09:48 AM IST
The building where the fire broke out reportedly also houses former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan's restaurant.
A fire broke out in restaurant located on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune city in Maharashtra. Three fire tenders and as many water tankers were at the spot to douse the flame, reported news agency ANI. According to media reports, the building also houses former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan's fine dine.
