Huge fire breaks out at restaurant in Pune building

Published on Nov 01, 2022 09:48 AM IST

The building where the fire broke out reportedly also houses former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan's restaurant.

Pune: Fire at a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area.
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out in restaurant located on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune city in Maharashtra. Three fire tenders and as many water tankers were at the spot to douse the flame, reported news agency ANI. According to media reports, the building also houses former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan's fine dine.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

zaheer khan pune
zaheer khan pune

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
