IIM Mumbai to study traffic congestion in Pune, suggest long-term solutions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai will conduct a comprehensive study of traffic congestion in Pune and its metropolitan region following an initiative by union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol. The institute has responded positively to the proposal; a preliminary meeting involving experts and officials from multiple departments was held on Thursday. Representatives from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police, Maha-Metro, public works department, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Regional Transport Office (RTO), Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) attended the meeting.

The study is expected to examine major roads, congestion hotspots, traffic signals, public transport, the metro network and the proposed ring road. (HT FILE)

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The meeting discussed the nature of traffic problems, scope of the proposed study, and next steps. According to officials, Pune’s metropolitan area has an estimated population of one crore. This is likely to double to two crores over the next three decades. Also, the number of registered vehicles has risen from 52 lakh in 2018 to 81 lakh in 2026, with more than 1,300 vehicles added daily.

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The study is expected to examine major roads, congestion hotspots, traffic signals, public transport, the metro network and the proposed ring road. It will also assess how better coordination between agencies and more effective use of existing infrastructure can ease congestion.

Mohol said, “Pune’s traffic congestion is a serious problem affecting the citizens’ daily lives. Given the city’s rapid expansion and rising vehicle numbers, long-term planning is essential alongside temporary measures,” he said. The aim is to coordinate with different agencies and make travel in Pune safer, easier and faster; he said.

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{{^usCountry}} On September 28, Mohol had written to IIM Mumbai director, professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, seeking an integrated study of the region’s transport network rather than examining individual projects in isolation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 28, Mohol had written to IIM Mumbai director, professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, seeking an integrated study of the region’s transport network rather than examining individual projects in isolation. {{/usCountry}}

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