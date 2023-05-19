Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune-New Delhi flight takes off using indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel

Pune-New Delhi flight takes off using indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 19, 2023 11:59 PM IST

AirAsia India flight i5-767 departed from Pune to New Delhi using a blend of indigenous sustainable aviation fuel supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in partnership with Praj Industries Ltd (Praj)

PUNE In a significant development in the decarbonisation of the aviation sector, India’s first commercial passenger flight using an indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend successfully took off earlier Friday.

AirAsia India flight i5-767 departed from Pune to New Delhi using a blend of indigenous sustainable aviation fuel supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in partnership with Praj Industries Ltd (Praj).

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, received the special flight at the airport.

“This flight is a significant milestone in the country’s efforts towards sustainable aviation. In keeping with the country’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan mission, the SAF was produced indigenously by Praj Industries using captive agricultural feedstock,” said Puri.

“This would be the first domestic commercial passenger flight with SAF blending up to 1% as demonstration mode. By 2025, if we target to blend 1% SAF blending in jet fuel, India would require around 14 crore litres of SAF per annum. More ambitiously, if we target for 5% SAF blend, India requires around 70 crore litre of SAF/ annum,” he added.

Pramod Chaudhari, founder chairman, Praj Industries, said, “Showcasing the capability to fly using locally produced SAF is a historic moment for India. This is another demonstration of the important role of the farming community, by way of Annadata to Urjadata, in India’s journey towards energy independence and green growth.“

