Inquiry launched into issuance of death certificate before ten days of demise

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an inquiry into a case of issuance of death certificate 10 days before the death of the person by the Hadapsar regional ward office.

PMC launch inquiry into a case of issuance of death certificate 10 days before the death of the person by the Hadapsar regional ward office. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The civic official, incharge, birth and death certificate, said, “As per the complaint, the person died on December 23, 2024, but the death certificate was issued on December 13. It could be a human error while writing the form and doing the entry on records. A detailed inquiry will reveal the cause, and action will taken against staff for negligence.”

