Home / Cities / Pune News / IT professional waylaid, robbed on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

IT professional waylaid, robbed on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

pune news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST

An IT professional from Hinjewadi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad was waylaid and robbed by two men while he was returning home, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, the police said Sunday

According to police, Rastogi was on his way home at around 8.20 pm on September 11, when the accused started arguing with him and robbed him of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 and beat him up. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police, Rastogi was on his way home at around 8.20 pm on September 11, when the accused started arguing with him and robbed him of 7,000 and beat him up. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

An IT professional from Hinjewadi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad was waylaid and robbed by two men while he was returning home, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, the police said Sunday. The incident took place on September 11.

The officers said two of the accused were arrested and an investigation is underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Marathe (21), a resident of Bhukum and Harshal Sunil Gole (20), a resident of Pirangut, while the victim is identified as Parag Rastogi (47).

According to police, Rastogi was on his way home at around 8.20 pm on September 11, when the accused started arguing with him and robbed him of 7,000 and beat him up.

Assistant police inspector S Gogare said, “Accused alleged that, Rastogi’s vehicle collided with their bike. One of the accused further alleged that his mobile was broken in the incident hence the accused threatened, and beat up Rastogi. To avoid a police case accused threatened Rastogi and extorted money.’’

Gogare said, “This is very common modus of operandi in which accused hatch a fake accident plan in which they pretended that, they had suffered losses. Then they called their accomplice and created drama. As they are locals, they threatened the victim and demanded money to patch up. People don’t want to fight with locals and give them money.”

Police officials from Hinjewadi police station said that during interrogation it was further revealed that, the accused were involved in four to five similar waylaid cases in which they robbed people for a small amount from 5,000- 7,000.

VV Muglikar, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station, said, “In such cases, the accused try to rob people for a small amount because people generally try to avoid approaching the police to lodge a complaint. ‘’

Hinjewadi police have registered a case under Sections 392(Punishment for robbery), 504 (Intentional insult to any person leading to provocation), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out