Junnar’s Shivneri Alphonso in race to get GI tag

PUNE Alphonso growers from Junnar Tehsil and Pune district administration have set out on a mission to find the difference between Alphonso from Ratnagiri and Shivneri Alphonso (mango grown in Junnar, Ambegaon Tehsil). The administration has roped in research institutes to study the difference between these two varieties of mangoes and prove the uniqueness of Shivneri Alphonso in order to get the geographical indication (GI) status for the same. Funds of ₹26 lakhs from district planning committee have been allotted for this project.

“The Alphonso mango producers in Junnar have claimed that the taste and quality of this mango is different from the ones which come from Konkan. This year funds have been made available through the district planning committee to get the geographical indication. The process is going on. The chemical tests on Konkan Hapus and Shivneri hapus are being conducted. We appointed Krishi Vigyan Kendra Narayangaon as a middle agency to create a proposal for the GI status,” said Dnyaneshwar Bote, district agriculture officer Pune.

Mango producers from Junnar and Ambegaon have come together to get the GI tag for this fruit. According to them GI is essential as it creates a brand and ensures quality for the consumers. “Shivneri Alphonso has been going to Washi market. It is very popular there and it has been exported as well. We want a GI tag because it creates a brand,” said Ravindra Kajale, a farmer from Junnar.

Alphonso mango from Ratnagiri has already been given the GI status. Now to get the GI tag for Shivneri Alphonso difference between these two mangoes has to be proven. “We have registered farmers producers’ organisations with four groups from Ambegaon and seven groups from Junnar. For GI status, application has to be submitted . It should have information such as what is the difference between Konkan Alphonso and Shivneri Alphonso, what are the feedbacks from consumers and what are the opinions of the traders,” said Bote.

Explaining the difference, Nitin Kale who owns a farm of Shivneri Alphonso in Junnar said, “The main difference is that when the season of Konkan Alphonso comes to an end, our fruits come to market. So usually, the rate of Shivneri Alphonso is higher. There is a difference between aroma and the taste. The soil is also different so naturally the two fruits will have different characteristics. Mangoes from my farm have been exported to Japan.”

