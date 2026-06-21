Key aide in alleged sex determination racket arrested

The probe into the alleged prenatal sex determination and female foeticide racket in Pune district has uncovered a crucial link in the network, with Pune Rural Police on Friday arresting a 23-year-old woman accused of coordinating pregnant women, handling financial transactions and assisting in illegal sex determination procedures, said police officials on Saturday. The accused, Sadichha Dilip Shinde alias Sadichha Laxman Bhosale, was arrested by the Yavat police and the special investigation team (SIT) probing the racket. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, Sadichha Dilip Shinde alias Sadichha Laxman Bhosale, was arrested by the Yavat police and the special investigation team (SIT) probing the racket.

Police said the arrest was made following the custodial interrogation of Dr Sangita Gaikwad and technical analysis of evidence collected during the investigation. The probe revealed that Shinde was allegedly in direct contact with fake doctor Annasaheb Giri and played an active role in bringing pregnant women to locations where illegal prenatal sex determination was carried out.

According to the police, pregnant women were allegedly taken to a farmhouse in Shindavane and a flat in Sitai Hake Nagar, where portable sonography machines were used to determine the sex of the foetus, violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The investigation has also revealed a financial trail. Police claim that money collected from patients for illegal sex determination procedures was deposited into Shinde’s bank account. Officials said they have initiated steps to freeze bank accounts linked to the alleged proceeds of the crime.

Investigators alleged that when the foetus was found to be female, the women were referred to Parth Hospital in Kedgaon for abortions. Dr Sangita Gaikwad is the director of Parth hospital. Given the seriousness of the case, police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the PCPNDT Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

“Anyone found directly or indirectly involved in the racket, regardless of their influence or position, will face the strictest legal action,” said senior inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar.

Dr Gaikwad and Shinde were presented in court on Friday, and were sent to police custody until June 24.