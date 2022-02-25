Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Lawyer booked for raping his client in Pune
pune news

Lawyer booked for raping his client in Pune

A 64-year-old lawyer in Pune was booked on charges of rape after his 38-year-old client lodged an FIR with Dattawadi police station alleging that she had been raped by her counsel since 2013.
A 64-year-old lawyer in Pune was booked on charges of rape after his 38-year-old client lodged an FIR with Dattawadi police station alleging that she had been raped by her counsel since 2013. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: A 64-year-old lawyer was booked on charges of rape after his 38-year-old client lodged an FIR with Dattawadi police station alleging that she had been raped by her counsel since 2013.

The lawyer, a resident of Vijay Nagar colony, has been charged for allegedly raping the victim on a number of occasions since 2013 on the pretext of providing her justice. The victim was not getting along well with her husband, stayed alone and at that time had met the lawyer who promised to fight her cases. He sexually exploited her, caused mental and physical stress to the victim, the complaint stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP