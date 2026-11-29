PUNE: A no-confidence motion against the office-bearers of the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad (Masap) triggered a leadership standoff on Saturday after president Yogesh Soman adjourned a stormy executive committee meeting, while a rival faction claimed to have passed the motion and elected Sunil Mahajan as his successor.

A no-confidence motion against the office-bearers of the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad (Masap) triggered a leadership standoff on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mahajan faction claimed the support of 20 executive committee members and said it continued the meeting on the parishad premises under the chairmanship of presiding officer Purushottam Kale. It announced Mahajan as president, Rajan Lakhe as chief secretary and Unmesh Gaydhani as treasurer. Kale said the faction had also decided to cancel the meets planned ahead of the 100th All India Marathi Literary Conference.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Soman, however, disputed the claim, maintaining that the no-confidence motion was never formally tabled and, therefore, could not have been passed. He said he would seek guidance from the charity commissioner and that those challenging his decision were free to approach the court.

The meeting began at 11 am at the parishad’s Madhavrao Patwardhan Hall. According to Soman, the dispute erupted when chief secretary Swati Mahalank asked members to stand in tribute to Mahatma Phule on his death anniversary. Mahajan then demanded a response to the no-confidence motion, triggering sloganeering that made it impossible to continue the proceedings. Soman said he adjourned the meeting after failing to restore order.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahajan offered a different version, alleging that the three office-bearers walked out after realising they lacked majority support. He said the remaining members continued the meeting under Kale for around 90 minutes. His faction had video recordings of the proceedings and would decide its next legal steps at a meeting on December 13, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahajan offered a different version, alleging that the three office-bearers walked out after realising they lacked majority support. He said the remaining members continued the meeting under Kale for around 90 minutes. His faction had video recordings of the proceedings and would decide its next legal steps at a meeting on December 13, he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mahajan also accused the existing office-bearers of running the parishad without consulting members for the past seven months. He alleged that meeting agendas and minutes were not circulated on time, district representatives were not consulted and approval for ₹2 crore in government funding had not been secured.

Both factions maintained that the dispute would not affect preparations for the centenary literary conference. Mahajan said Rajesh Pande of the Samarth Yuva Foundation would continue as convener and proposed that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis head the reception committee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Masap row will not affect literary meet’

Pande said on Saturday that the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal had entrusted the arrangements for the 100th All India Marathi Literary Conference to the Samarth Yuva Foundation and preparations have already begun at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Speaking to reporters at the commencement of pavilion construction for the Pune Book Festival, Pande urged both factions to resolve their differences amicably and keep party politics out of literary affairs.