Leopard spotted at Pune airport amid IndiGo crisis, capture efforts on: Report

A leopard that has been making intermittent appearances at Pune airport throughout the year has resurfaced once again over the weekend. The latest sighting coincides with a noticeable dip in flight operations caused by the ongoing IndiGo crisis, which has left the airside unusually calm at night. Forest officials in Pune see the return of the leopard at the airport as a prime chance to trap the elusive big cat, which has been evading capture since April.(Representational image)

Forest officials said the animal was captured twice on trap cameras in the past three days, according to a report by The Times of India. The same leopard has been slipping in and out of the airport premises since April, often using stormwater drains to move around unnoticed.

Deputy conservator of forests Mahadev Mohite said this round of sightings has given them their best chance yet to trap the big cat. The footage shows the leopard strolling around far more comfortably than before. With fewer aircraft on the move and quieter nights, it appears less cautious, and that works in the authorities' favour, he told the publication.

The leopard’s presence at the airport has been sporadic. After multiple sightings between April and mid-August, including two on April 28, one in the morning and another that evening, it vanished until late November, when it was seen again for several days before going off the radar.

Currently, 15 trap cameras have been deployed across the airside and along the airport boundary. Three tunnel-style cage traps are also in place, with plans to increase the number of both cameras and cages in the coming days, the report said. Earlier attempts to capture the animal had failed because, as officials described, the leopard was “extremely smart” and avoided entering cages even when lured with bait.

With several IndiGo flights cancelled over the past four days, the airline handles a majority of Pune airport’s traffic, the reduced activity has created a rare window for the capture effort.

Forest teams had previously discussed deploying tranquiliser guns if the leopard appeared to have settled in the area. While officials maintain that the big cat does not pose an immediate danger, airport ground staff have been advised to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols while working near the runway and adjoining zones.