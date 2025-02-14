Local species of dragonflies extinct due to urbanisation: Study

Researchers have recorded changes in the population dynamics of dragonflies in Pune based on historical and contemporary data. A study has found that eight species recorded in historical data are no longer present, indicating possible local extinctions due to unplanned urbanization, increased water pollution and shifting weather patterns. However, 27 species not recorded in earlier data have been documented, attributed to citizen science initiatives and improved awareness of insect diversity. The study, led by Pankaj Koparde from the department of environmental studies at MIT-WPU, along with PhD scholar Arajush Payra and alumnus Ameya Deshpande, analysed dragonfly records spanning nearly two centuries. (HT PHOTO)

The study, led by Pankaj Koparde from the department of environmental studies at MIT-WPU, along with PhD scholar Arajush Payra and alumnus Ameya Deshpande, analysed dragonfly records spanning nearly two centuries. Primary data was collected between 2019 and 2022 across 52 locations in Pune district. Historical records dating back to the mid-19th century were reviewed through 25 published articles and citizen science contributions.

The study identified shifts in dragonfly populations influenced by changing land use and rapid urbanization. Five endemic species from the Western Ghats were recorded, highlighting Pune’s ecological significance for dragonfly research. Within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, Warje, Vetal Hills, and Pashan Lake were identified as the most species-rich areas.

The research has been published in the International Journal of Tropical Insect Science (Springer Nature Publishing) under the title “Odonata Diversity in the Timescape of Pune District Adjoining the Western Ghats Biodiversity Hotspot.”

Koparde emphasised the ecological role of dragonflies as insect predators that help control mosquito and pest populations in urban environments. “Monitoring their populations is crucial for assessing environmental health,” he said.

The researchers are now studying the effects of urbanisation and water pollution on dragonflies along the Mula River and are setting up long-term monitoring projects to track biodiversity changes.

“We need to prioritise the conservation of urban green and blue spaces such as hills, grasslands, rivers, and lakes. Sustainable development planning is essential to preserving natural ecosystems amid rapid urban expansion,” said Payra.

The study is part of a broader research initiative on dragonfly diversity in the Western Ghats, funded by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.