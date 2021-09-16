Lt Gen Ramasethu is new director-commandant of AFMC, Pune

Pune: Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu took over as the director-commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on Thursday.

An AFMC graduate, Lt Gen Ramasethu was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on December 17, 1983. She did her specialisation in Nephrology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and is a nephrologist with the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

During a career spanning nearly 38 years, the general officer has held academic and administrative appointments, including consultant medicine and nephrology at INHS Asvini, Mumbai and Command Hospital Eastern Command, Kolkata; Commandant Military Hospital, Chennai; ACIDS Medical in the HQ IDS; senior consultant, Medicine, Armed Forces Medical Service at the office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), New Delhi and Major General Medical at HQ Southern Command of Indian Army.

The general officer has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 1995, 2011 and 2017 in recognition for her dedication to patient care.

Impact 2021

Impact 2021, an online conference-cum-workshop designed for medical researcher, is hosted by AFMC from September 16-18. The conference has been organised by the Medical Journal Armed Forces India, one of the oldest surviving multi-specialty research journals of the country, since last 10 years.