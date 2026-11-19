The state AIMIM president and former Sambhajinagar MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, appeared before a local court in Nashik on Thursday and was granted bail on a surety of ₹50,000.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik city police filed a supplementary chargesheet against Jaleel and five others in the case on November 6. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Nashik police accused him of allegedly helping a key accused, Nida Khan, in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the TCS-linked BPO unit in Nashik.

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik city police filed a supplementary chargesheet against Jaleel and five others in the case on November 6. In September, Jaleel visited Nashik to record his statement and give his voice samples to the police.

Jaleel’s counsel Abhaysinh Bhosale said that Additional Sessions Judge Amit Kharkar granted bail after the former MP assured cooperation with the court for further proceedings and with the police in their investigation.