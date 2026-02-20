Maha debuts self-defence training for 4,000 girls

Pune: In a bid to empower school-going girls academically, physically and mentally, the Maharashtra government recently organised a grand, two-day, state-level training camp under the ‘Rani Laxmibai self-defence and life skills training programme’. Held on February 17 and 18 at Kokamthan in Ahmednagar district, the camp witnessed the participation of around 4,000 girl trainees, NCC (National Cadet Corp) cadets, and guide students from across the state. Maharashtra government organised a two-day, state-level training camp under the ‘Rani Laxmibai self-defence and life skills training programme’ for 4,000 girls. (HT)

The programme is being jointly implemented by the school education department and Maharashtra Primary Education Council under the guidance and vision of school education minister Dada Bhuse, with the motto, ‘Nation First’ at its core. The initiative is aimed at girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in schools run by local self-government bodies across Maharashtra. The training programme, which began on January 1, 2026, includes martial arts, yoga, physical fitness exercises, and self-defence techniques imparted by former military personnel and expert trainers. Under this programme, 4,000 select trainees are being trained as certified instructors, who will go on to impart self-defence training to nearly 22,000 schools across Maharashtra, benefitting lakhs of schoolgirls. The camp at Kokamthan was organised as part of an advanced upgradation and mentoring module, aimed at creating high-quality master trainers, who will further train students across the state. Upon completion of the training, all participants will be awarded certificates.

An official said, “The highlight of the training camp is the presence of internationally renowned trainer, grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj, and his team, who personally conducted intensive practical training sessions. Special emphasis was laid on Taekwondo and modern self-defence techniques, along with developing mental strength, presence of mind, and crisis-handling abilities among the trainees.”

Bhuse, who was present during the camp and also guided the trainees, said, “This ambitious initiative will ensure that girls become safer, stronger, and more confident, both physically and mentally. This programme will play a vital role in women empowerment, self-protection, and building self-confidence among schoolgirls across the state.”

“This massive training camp at Kokamthan will serve as a milestone in shaping a future generation that is safe, self-reliant, and empowered,” Bhuse said, expressing optimism about the long-term impact of the initiative. The large-scale participation and enthusiastic response at Kokamthan underline the growing importance of self-defence education as a pillar of holistic development for girls in Maharashtra.