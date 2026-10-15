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Maha forms task force to prepare blueprint for integrating mass transit systems

Maharashtra and Indian Railways formed an MRVC-led task force to plan integrated mass transit across Mumbai and the state, with a report due in six months.

Updated on: Oct 15, 2026, 21:50:15 IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government and Indian Railways have formed a 13-member joint task force to develop an integrated transport blueprint for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other urban centres across the state.

Mumbai, India - June 7, 2014:Mumbai Metro Rail preview in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 7, 2014. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - June 7, 2014:Mumbai Metro Rail preview in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 7, 2014. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The task force will explore expanding railways, metro rail and rapid rail transit systems (RRTS) to facilitate seamless integration with other modes of transport. The decision to expand the reach of mass transit systems was taken on Wednesday.

The task force will be headed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways. “We will submit a broad report to the state government within six months,” said an MRVC official.

‘The corporation may conduct the exercise through its own technical teams or appoint consultants, depending on the requirements. The task force will periodically review the study’s progress,’ reads an internal note.

The state government is expected to hold a review meeting with the task force by November-end.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shashank Rao

Shashank Rao is a Senior Assistant Editor having worked for over two decades. He reports on Mass Transportation including Railways and Roadways, Automobiles besides Urban Public Infrastructure. With ear to the ground, he is monitors and reports Mumbai's growth trajectory. He is a Rail fan, passionate about Public Policy. When I'm not busy, I read comics and watch anime and football.

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