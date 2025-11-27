PUNE: The recent government resolution (GR) directing all local bodies to catch, vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs found near educational institutions, public and private hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, bus stands (including interstate terminals) and railway stations before relocating them to shelters has left the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) between a rock and a hard place. Reason being the corporation’s veterinary department lacks the basic infrastructure required to implement the order, officials said. Maha order on stray dogs leaves PMC scrambling for resources

The state government directive, coming on the heels of the Supreme Court order, aims to reduce canine-human conflict while ensuring public safety and animal welfare. According to civic officials however, Pune has an estimated stray dog population of more than three lakhs; with over one lakh stray dogs near educational institutions, public and private hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, bus stands (including interstate terminals) and railway stations. The city does not have even a single dedicated shelter for these animals. Without facilities, manpower, or adequate funds, the corporation is unsure how to manage such a large number of dogs as per the state’s new guidelines.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said, “We have issued orders to ward-level officers and started gathering detailed information on stray dogs located in the vicinity of these sensitive zones. This collected data will help us plan future action, though the task ahead is massive.”

Dr Borade further informed that considering the large stray population around sensitive areas, they will need at least 20 stray dog shelters, each having a capacity to accommodate around 5,000 canines. “We will need an additional budget, staff and space for the same. A proposal regarding the demand will be sent by the health department. The expenses incurred are likely to be in crores,” she said.

The government order issued on November 24 also directed that municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats prominently display helpline numbers for complaints related to stray dogs; and that such complaints be addressed and resolved at the earliest.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, informed that a meeting has been scheduled with the additional municipal commissioner to discuss the line of action to implement the order. “Without shelters, additional staff, and financial support, the implementation of the government order will remain a major challenge. However, we are likely to receive the resources to implement the order as the scale of work is enormous,” she said.