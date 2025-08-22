Maha to acquire only 3,000 acres of land at four times the current market price for Purandar Airport

The Maharashtra government has decided to acquire only 3,000 acres of land instead of the earlier 7,000 acres for the proposed Purandar International Airport, with landowners to receive four times the current market price as compensation. Families that lose their houses to the project will be rehabilitated in an Aero City township where future land values are projected at ₹ 1 to ₹ 2 crore per plot. (HT FILE)

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said that the decision, taken on August 20, will help free a significant number of farmers from land acquisition. “The district administration will start accepting consent letters from farmers beginning August 25. The voluntary submission window will remain open for 21 days, and those who come forward will get additional benefits,” Dudi said. A special desk has been set up at the Saswad subdivision office for processing applications. Dudi added that many farmers have already expressed willingness to accept the offer.

Meanwhile, families that lose their houses to the project will be rehabilitated in an Aero City township where future land values are projected at ₹1 to ₹2 crore per plot. Multiple families residing in a single acquired house will be allotted separate plots after inspection. Landless farmers will receive compensation equal to 25 months of minimum wages. Dudi said that project-affected people (PAP) and farmers will get priority in jobs and opportunities once the airport becomes operational.