Mahalunge-Maan TP approved; authority yet to be decided

Pune: In a step towards planned urbanisation in the city’s rapidly expanding western corridor, the Maharashtra government has approved the preliminary town planning (TP) scheme number 1 (first variation) for Mahalunge-Maan; with the urban development department (UDD) issuing a government resolution (GR) on April 29, paving the way for formal notification of the scheme in the state government gazette. The approval, granted with the governor’s consent, is expected to streamline development in the Mahalunge-Maan belt that has witnessed rapid real estate growth in recent years. The area falls within the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which has been spearheading multiple TP schemes to ensure systematic urban expansion. Maharashtra government has approved the preliminary town planning (TP) scheme for Mahalunge-Maan with UDD issuing a government resolution. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Being published in the gazette will mark a crucial milestone in the implementation of the TP scheme, enabling authorities to move ahead with land reconstitution, infrastructure provisioning, and regulated development. Senior officials from the UDD said that copies of the notification will be forwarded to key authorities, including the PMRDA, Pune district collector’s office, and directorate of town planning.

The Mahalunge-Maan area has emerged as one of Pune’s fastest growing residential and commercial hubs, driven by its proximity to the Hinjawadi information technology (IT) park and improved connectivity through major road networks. However, the rapid pace of development has also led to challenges such as unplanned layouts, inadequate infrastructure, and strain on civic amenities. The TP scheme aims to address these issues by reorganising land parcels; reserving space for public amenities such as roads, gardens, and social infrastructure; and ensuring equitable distribution of development benefits among landowners. Experts believe that such schemes play a critical role in avoiding haphazard growth, and in creating well-structured urban neighbourhoods.

Officials from the UDD said that the first variation in the scheme incorporates necessary modifications based on feedback and evolving ground realities, making the plan more adaptable to current development needs. With the notification process underway, the authorities are expected to initiate the next phase of implementation, including detailed planning and execution on-the-ground. A senior official from the PMRDA planning department said that they have sought clarity from the state government as to which authority will execute the scheme. “The state has approved the TP scheme, but has not yet decided who will implement it,” the official said.

The official pointed out that a major part of Mahalunge village is now within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after its merger. In comparison, most of Maan village still falls under the PMRDA’s jurisdiction. “Since a larger portion of the scheme area is within the PMC limits, the civic body should ideally implement it. However, the final decision will be taken by the state government,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Pravin Shende, superintendent engineer of PMC’s building permission department, said that discussions are underway between the two authorities. “A meeting was held last week between the PMRDA and municipal commissioner. They discussed the TP scheme and other issues after the merger of 23 villages with the PMC,” Shende said.

However, Shende clarified that no final decision has been taken yet on the implementation of the Mahalunge–Maan TP scheme. “The state government will take the final call,” Shende said.